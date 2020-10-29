AC Milan eye permanent Brahim Diaz deal

AC Milan are keen on turning the current loan deal for Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid into a permanent one, according to Calciomercato.

Having left Malaga at the age of 13, the attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Manchester City before joining Real in January 2019 for a reported fee of €17 million. But with no room in Zinedine Zidane’s squad at the moment, he was sent on a season-long deal to Milan to get regular game-time. He has so far played six times in all competitions for the Rossoneri, scoring twice.

It seems Milan boss Stefano Pioli is impressed with the 21-year-old’s talents and wants the club to sign him permanently, despite no such option being included in the original loan agreement.