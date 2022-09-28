Bayern Munich agree signing of Japanese talent Taichi Fukui

According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich have completed all the necessary work to sign Taichi Fukui from Under-18 side of Japanese club Sagan Tosu.

Fukui turned 18 in July this year, and he mostly plays as a central midfielder. His talent is obviously considerable if a club as big as Bayern decided to take him on at such a young age, despite the fact that he is yet to make his senior debut.

The move is set to officially take place on January 1st, 2023, and Fukui, who has 12 caps as an Under-20 Japan international to his name, will start by playing for Bayern Munich II, competing in the Regionalliga Bayern.