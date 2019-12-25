Done Deal: Mario Mandzukic Leaves Juventus, Joins Al-Duhail

Embed from Getty Images

Mario Mandzukic has ended his nightmarish spell at Juventus.

After the former Croatia international was left out of the team’s UEFA Champions League squad for the group stage, it was clear the former Bayern Munich star had no place in the Serie A giants anymore. He was expected to leave the club during the January transfer window, but his departure has been sealed days before the European market opened up.

Per reports, Mandzukic has completed a deal to join Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League, the country’s top-tier. He also had a spell at Atletico Madrid, but undoubtedly his best moments came in the German Bundesliga when he became one of the best strikers in the world.

At the very least, Mandzukic will move to a team with clear title ambitions. Al-Duhail, who are also known as Lekhwiya SC, currently sit at the top of the Qatar Stars League with 29 points after 11 matches thanks to a W9, D2 record. They have scored 24 goals over that span, but Mandzukic will undoubtedly boost their firepower upfront.

The 33-year-old forward, who has not played a competitive game for Juventus since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri, ends his Juventus spell with 30 goals in 117 appearances for the Serie A giants across all competitions.