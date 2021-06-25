Benfica make official approach for Liverpool’s Harry Wilson

Benfica are interested in signing Harry Wilson from Liverpool this summer, and according to James Pearce of The Athletic, they’ve made an official approach over the possibility of completing the transfer.

Wilson is a product of Liverpool’s academy. He was officially promoted to the first team in 2018, but even before that, he had loan spells with Crewe Alexandra and Hull City. Later he played for Derby County and Bournemouth as well, before joining Cardiff City where he scored seven goals and produced 12 assists in 37 Championship appearances in 2020-21.

At the age of 24, the attacking midfielder is keen on playing regularly, and being aware that he isn’t likely to get that at Liverpool due to the extremely strong competition, he isn’t opposed to the idea of leaving Anfield on a permanent deal.

The talks between Benfica and Liverpool have, however, broken down for the moment due to the Portuguese club being reluctant to meet Liverpool’s demand of €15 million. Nonetheless, the Merseysiders expect them back at the negotiation table soon.

On the other hand, if Benfica don’t act decisively enough in the coming days, other suitors could swoop in and steal the show. Newly promoted Premier League side Brentford have expressed and interest, as have the relegated West Bromwich Albion. Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is a known admirer of Wilson too, having tried to take him to the Liberty Stadium before he joined Cardiff last summer.

Wilson has two years left on his current contract with Liverpool, and he isn’t likely to sign a new one even if he ends up staying put.