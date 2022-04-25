Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp drops Divock Origi exit hint

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appeared to have announced the departure of Divock Origi from the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Belgian has been on the books at Liverpool for eight years now, though he had loan spells with his former club LOSC Lille and Wolfsburg. In all competitions, he has so far scored 41 goals and provided 17 assists in 173 appearances for the Merseysiders.

The numbers may not be too impressive in themselves, but some of those goals have been absolutely vital for everything Liverpool have achieved under Klopp, and Origi will undoubtedly remain a part of the club’s folklore.

The 27-year-old has been a particular pain in the neck for city rivals Everton, and he proved that again on Sunday when he helped Mohamed Salah set the opening goal up for Andy Robertson, before adding the second himself later on.

Origi is reportedly close to joining AC Milan, but Klopp believes he will do a terrific job wherever he goes.

“I will never ever miss a player more than Divock Origi, he’ll explode wherever he goes, he is a world class striker,” the German tactician said.