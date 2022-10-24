Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery to replace Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa have officially confirmed that they’ve appointed Unai Emery as the new head coach, following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new Head Coach,” the statement reads.

“Unai joins from Villarreal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating Manchester United in the final in 2021 as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

“A highly experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

“He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and at Paris Saint Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups and two Trophée des Champions.

“Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed.”

Recent reports suggested Villa were considering a move for Mauricio Pochettino, who spent five years managing Tottenham Hotspur and later had a spell with Paris Saint-Germain which ended this summer. There were reservations among the critical thinkers, however, and the question of why a coach who until recently worked with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi would come to Villa Park was obviously asked rightly.

Stories involving Emery appeared only on Monday afternoon, and by the evening the deal was done. The former Sevilla, PSG and Arsenal boss has left Villarreal and will be coaching in the Premier League again.