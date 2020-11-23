Christian Eriksen could leave Inter Milan in January

It still hasn’t been a year since Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur to join Inter Milan six months before the expiration of his contract with the Premier League side, but it seems his spell with the Nerazzurri could already be coming to its end.

Inter reportedly paid around €27 million to acquire the services of the Denmark international, who had previously been linked heavily with Real Madrid. However, Eriksen failed to impose himself on the thoughts of head coach Antonio Conte, and there have been some words coming from both sides that suggest all is not well between the player and the coach.

Eriksen openly complained about got getting the game-time he desires, while Conte retorted that he wasn’t about to pick his line-up so as to please one player.

Club CEO Giuseppe Moratta recently had his voice heard on the matter as well, backing the stance of the coach and adding that even though Eriksen is currently at Conte’s disposal, the situation would have to be evaluated between now and the winter transfer window, and a suitable solution found.

Eriksen has started only four games in all competitions so far this season, three in the Serie A and one in the Champions League, and he came on off the bench in three more. He is yet to get a goal or an assist to his name. In the three competitive matches Inter have played this month, he remained an unused substitute.

Speaking to DAZN (via Sky Sports), Moratta also said that the club won’t be forcing any player to stay who does not want to, even though Eriksen had made no direct request as of yet.