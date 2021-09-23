Marco Asensio unhappy at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio is growing increasingly frustrated with his situation at Real Madrid, according to Sport, who claim the 25-year-old ‘threatens to explode’.

Last season, Asensio made his 48 appearances in all competitions by being named in the starting XI on most occasions by Zinedine Zidane. However, his role has changed on several points since the return of Carlo Ancelotti to the helm. Real have so far played seven matches this term, and Asensio started just the La Liga clash against Mallorca, a 6-1 triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, making five more appearances off the bench. To make his case even more desperate, it seems Ancelotti knows what he’s doing as Real top the La Liga table with 16 points, two more than second-place Atletico.

Gareth Bale has returned to Madrid from his loan with Tottenham Hotspur, and the Italian coach prefers the experienced Welshman on the right attacking flank, with Rodrygo Goes as his first replacement. On the left, Eden Hazard is currently competing against Vinicius Junior. Meanwhile, Asensio has been mostly deployed as a central midfielder, a role he simply doesn’t see himself in.

As things stand, Asensio is giving serious thought to asking to leave the club in January. There has been plenty of interest in his services in the last few years, particularly in the Premier League, but Real never even considered selling him until now.

But if he wants to leave and a suitable offer arrives, the club won’t stand in his way, despite the release clause in his contract standing at €700 million.

The contract expires in less than two years.