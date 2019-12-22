Iniesta Could Make A Move To Argentina

When Andres Iniesta realized it was the right time to leave Barcelona behind him and make a move elsewhere, he opted for Japan. The decision was, many were guessing, in order for him to prolong his career and further commercialise his brand of wines, but now he might be leaving Japan.

After spending time at Vissel Kobe, the Spanish veteran midfielder could be making a move to Argentina. Iniesta, who had won everything there is to win from the biggest trophies, is currently playing in J-League, but according to TNT Sports, he could be signing for Estudiantes de la Plata during the winter.

The Argentine side is interested in his services and there he could be meeting up with some old friends. Javier Mascherano is set to become Estudiantes player, while centre-back Gabriel Milito is already playing there. If reports turn out to be true, the 35-year-old would have some good company at his new club.