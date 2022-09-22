Kostas Manolas set for UAE move

Kostas Manolas is set to leave Olympiacos and join Sharjah FC, having already signed two-year contract with an option on another season with the UAE club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Greek defender rose through the youth ranks at Thrasyvoulos in his homeland and played for AEK Athens as well, before starting his first spell at Olympiacos a decade ago. Two years later, he made his way to Italy and joined AS Roma, where he made his name as one of the highly rated centre-backs in the Serie A. Reportedly targeted by a number of top European clubs, he chose to remain in Italy and join Napoli in 2019 and returned to Olympiacos in January this year.

At the age of 31, it seems the 42-cap Greece international is ready to start the next chapter in his career.