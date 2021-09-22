CONFIRMED: James Rodriguez leaves Everton to join Al Rayyan

James Rodriguez has completed his move from Everton to Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed fee, both clubs have confirmed officially. Reports, however, suggest that the Qatari side are to pay around €8 million for his services.

The attacking midfielder joined the Toffees from Real Madrid last year having been specifically requested by Carlo Ancelotti, and he leaves Goodison Park having made a total of 26 appearances in all competitions, during which he managed six goals along with nine assists. It seems Ancelotti’s return to Real earlier this summer left the Colombia international without a single friendly face at Everton.

Al-Rayyan are currently managed by former France international and 1998 World Cup winner, Laurent Blanc.