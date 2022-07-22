CONFIRMED: Arsenal sign Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal have completed and confirmed the transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The fee they’ve agreed to pay for the services of the 25-year-old Ukraine international is believed to be set at around £32 million.

The Gunners were notably keen to bring in a versatile player who can slot in at left-back if required, and having lost the race for Lisandro Martinez of Ajax to Manchester United, they quickly moved on to pursue Zinchenko.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City for three years, so he’s well acquainted with the quality Zinchenko possesses, just as he was with that of striker Gabriel Jesus who preceded Zinchenko on the road from the Etihad to the Emirates this summer.

In all competitions, Zinchenko made a total of 127 appearances for City, winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields.