West Ham join Max Aarons race

West Ham United have entered the race to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City, according to Press Association.

The 21-year-old right-back, whose entire football journey so far has been bound to the Canaries, has made 44 appearances for the club this season, 42 of which were in the Championship, helping the team secure promotion back to the Premier League for next season.

Last summer, Norwich resisted several attempts at prizing Aarons away from Carrow Road with his contract set to run until June 2024, most notably from Barcelona who ended up signing Sergino Dest from Ajax instead. However, it seems the player has now been told he can leave for the right price.

Back in February, a report claimed that Bayern Munich had inquired about his services and were told they’d have to pay a sum between £30m and £35m to get the deal done this summer. Since then, Aarons has been linked with Everton as well, with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti supposedly keen to boost the competition for the role on the right defensive flank in his squad.

However, West Ham are now locked in a fierce battle for top four placement in the Premier League, and if they manage to grab a spot in the Champions League, they would invest in the team with the focus being on signing young highly rated players as manager David Moyes shapes his plans for the future.

What’s more, there have been claims that Aarons would prefer to remain in the south of England, which would certainly boost the Hammers’ hopes of beating Bayern and Everton to his services.