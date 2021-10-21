Newcastle to target Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United are interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton, according to The Telegraph. However, the reports claim the 24-year-old striker is also being considered closely by the two clubs from Manchester and Arsenal, as well as a ‘major’ Bundesliga club.

The 24-year-old striker is currently out of action, having suffered a setback in his recovery from a quadriceps injury. The situation has left Everton Rafa Benitez in a difficult position, with forward Richarlison and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure also on the sidelines.

Calvert-Lewin has scored three goals in three Premier League matches for the Toffees this season, but he hasn’t played since the end of August.