Arsenal boss Arteta coy on Alexandre Lacazette future

Speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Aston Villa on Friday at the Emirates, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the performances and the future of Alexandre Lacazette.

The French striker is out of contract at the end of the season, but what makes his future in North London uncertain even more is the fact that he’s currently not on the list of Arteta’s regular starters. In fact, he is yet to start a Premier League game this season, though Arteta has praised his influence after coming on off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

“It’s the situation that we have and we have to accept it,” Arteta said.

“I cannot ask anything from the player… and it’s not an individual situation because it has a knock-on effect.

“All of this we have had to deal with in the past and still now, we have to see what the best option is for everybody at the end of the season.