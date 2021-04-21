David Alaba agrees to join Real Madrid

David Alaba has agreed a five-year contract with Real Madrid, according to multiple sources, though the official confirmation by both clubs is yet to come.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has signed a 5-year deal with Real Madrid and will join in the summer pic.twitter.com/9YTsOhbeEN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 21, 2021

Back in February, Alaba announced his departure from Bayern Munich when his contract expires, and though there have been reports linking him with other clubs as well, he always seemed likely to move to the Spanish capital.

The 21-year-old will have spent 11 years in Munich, helping Bayern win two Champions League trophies, nine Bundesliga titles with a clear possibility of adding the 10th this term, and the DFB-Pokal (German cup) six times.

The Austria international rejected an offer of a contract renewal and Bayern made it clear they wouldn’t be making another. Instead, they’ve secured the services of RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, who will arrive at the same time when Alaba leaves.