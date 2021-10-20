Messi connection to help PSG persuade Mbappe to stay?

Kylian Mbappe is in the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. The 22-year-old forward has admitted he wanted to join Real Madrid during the summer but the Ligue 1 giants refused to sanction a deal. If nothing changes between now and the end of the season, they will not be able to stop him a second time.

However, a new hope seems to have appeared on the horizon, and the source of it is one Lionel Messi. The six-time Ballon d’Or struck up a fantastic partnership with Mbappe in PSG’s Champions League triumph over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, and reports suggest that if the pair make it work over a sustained period of time, it could spell very bad news for Real and their plans.