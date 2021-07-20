Porto agree permanent deal for Liverpool’s Marko Grujic

FC Porto have reached an agreement with Liverpool over a proposed permanent deal for Marko Grujic, according to Neil Jones of Goal.com. The 25-year-old Serbian midfielder is now set to rejoin the club where he spent 2020-21 on loan, and the Merseysiders will receive a fee of £10.5 million for his services, plus 10% of any future sale.

Grujic was Liverpool’s first signing after the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as the manager, having joined from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, but he immediately went back to the 1991 European Cup winners on loan for the remaining part of the season.

He hasn’t been able to make a place in the squad his own under Klopp, and his time on Liverpool’s books has been heavily branded with temporary spells elsewhere. Between the Red Star and Porto loans, he also played for Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin.