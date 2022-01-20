Barcelona: Ousmane Dembele told to leave as soon as possible

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Ousmane Dembele was in talks with Barcelona over a new one for several months. The talks have been full of tension from the start, with the player making no secret of his disappointment with the club’s stance.

Dembele’s representative has spoken openly about it, pointing out Barcelona’s refusal to meet their wage demand while they reportedly intend to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland as the main problem.

Dembele arrived to Camp Nou in 2017 for a reported fee of over €100 million, to fill the position on the left attacking flank that had just been made available by the very painful departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. However, his spell with the Catalan club has been severely hampered by injuries and consequently understandable form inconsistencies. The France international is now widely regarded as one of the three huge misses from Barcelona in the transfer market in recent years, along with Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

The other two have already left the club, and Dembele is now set to follow them through the exit door.

Barça-Dembélé, it’s over 🚨 Barcelona director Alemany announces: “It’s clear that Dembélé does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project”. “We told Dembélé he has to leave immediately. We expect Ousmane to be sold before Jan 31”. #Dembele pic.twitter.com/0eC61mozCs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2022

In the past, Dembele was frequently linked with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. Right now, however, it is believed that the only offer on his table has come from Newcastle.