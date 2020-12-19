Future is in Liverpool’s hands – Mohamed Salah

Despite starting the game away to Crystal Palace on the bench and entering the fray in the 57th minute, Mohamed Salah was on target twice in Liverpool’s 0-7 triumph at Selhurst Park today (Saturday). These two goals have brought his season tally to 13 goals and three assists in 13 Premier League games.

Salah has, of course, been a very prolific goalscorer for the Merseysiders ever since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017, and his quality and consistency has prompted relatively frequent links with Real Madrid and Barcelona in that time. It’s not really surprising, given that the media in Spain have a habit of creating such stories for practically any top player around.

However, this time Salah himself spoke to Spanish outlet AS, and refused to rule out anything when it comes to his future. The 28-year-old is currently bound to the Premier League champions until the summer of 2023 with no release clause, which means Liverpool will have the final say in any potential situation regarding an interest to take him away.

Salah confirmed as much when asked for how much longer he’ll be on Merseyside. He says he wants to break every record at Liverpool, but his future is in the club’s hands. He was also asked, very directly, if he would rule out ever playing for Real or Barcelona, and his response was that both are top clubs and nothing can be ruled out for the future, but at the moment he is focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with Liverpool.