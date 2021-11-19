Jesse Lingard seeks Manchester United exit?

According to Sky Sports, the talks between Manchester United and Jesse Lingard over a new contract have been put on hold for the time being.

The 29-year-old forward seemed completely written off at Old Trafford for quite a while, before the club decided to accept the offer of West Ham to take him on loan for the second half of 2020-21. Lingard unexpectedly exploded into life at the London Stadium, prompting reports of talks between the two clubs over the summer about a potential permanent deal which obviously came to nothing.

However, Lingard is still being used rather sparingly by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This season, he’s only made five Premier League appearances so far, all as a second-half substitute, and scored two goals. United were said to be keen to extend his deal, but Eurosport now report that the player has ‘had enough’ and is seeking a way out of the club.

Solskjær on Jesse Lingard future: “In regards to contract situation, I've not been in them very closely. For me, Jesse is still a big part of this squad and important and he gives quality to the group every day. Every player wants to play as much as possible”. 🔴 #MUFC @utdreport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2021

Lingard’s contract expires at the end of the season, and his improved form in recent months is certain to attract a lot of attention with the possibility of a free transfer on the horizon. United, for their part, could try to avoid that scenario by agreeing a sale for a very reasonable amount in January, providing there are any takers just six months before the player is available for free.

United are also sweating over the future of Paul Pogba, whose deal also expires in the summer with Real Madrid reportedly waiting patiently to make their move.