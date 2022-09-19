Bayern Munich persist with Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich have no intention of sacking and replacing Julian Nagelsmann as head coach following the underwhelming start to the season, according to club CEO Oliver Kahn.

The Bavarians opened their Bundesliga campaign with three triumphs on the bounce, but they failed to win on the following four occasions. They played three consecutive draws, before finally suffering their first defeat of the season as Mergim Berisha scored the only goal in Augsburg’s home triumph over the defending champions on Saturday. Bayern are now in fifth place with 12 points, five less than Union Berlin at the top and three less than second-place Borussia Dortmund.

Naturally, such a run is widely considered well beneath the standards expected at the club that has dominated the game in Germany for a decade now, and it’s not really surprising that it has sparked speculations about Nagelsmann’s spell at the club being cut short.

The Champions League, however, is so far proving a different matter. Bayern have so far beaten both group opponents considered a proper challenge – Inter Milan and Barcelona, and will now face underdogs Viktoria Plzen in a double feature after which they’re expected to have a place in the knockout stages safely booked.

“We’re totally convinced of Julian. Of course, he’s concerned, everyone is. But we are convinced of Julian”, Kahn told Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau.

The former Germany international also reflected on the difference in success in the two competitions.

“Some players probably believe the Bundesliga can be secondary. That is unacceptable.”