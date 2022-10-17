Victor Osimhen happy with Napoli project

As Roberto Calenda, the agent representing Victor Osimhen, told Radio Kiss Kiss, the Nigerian striker is happy with the project currently unfolding at Napoli and he has no desire to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium any time soon.

Calenda also reflected on the rumours from the summer which suggested a move to Manchester United could be on the cards, with Cristiano Ronaldo to go the other way.

Osimhen’s agent Calenda: “There are many clubs interested in Victor but he wants to stay, he’s really happy with Napoli project”, tells Radio Kiss Kiss. 🚨🇳🇬 #transfers “We’ve been very clear this summer after strange rumours [Man Utd and Ronaldo swap deal], he wanted to stay”. pic.twitter.com/XvyppwoFCl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2022

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has so far scored four goals and assisted once in eight matches in all competitions, having missed a total of six games through injury.