Kylian Mbappe dismisses “unhappy at PSG” rumours

There has been plenty of talk about Kylian Mbappe and his alleged desire to leave the Parc des Princes as soon as possible. The rumour appeared on the day of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Benfica last week, and it said that the 23-year-old forward was unhappy about the club breaking the promises they made him to get him to sign a new contract ahead of the summer transfer window.

It took Mbappe several days to respond, but he has now come out to squash all suggestions about him wanting to leave the club.

Having assisted Neymar for the winning goal against Olympique Marseille on Sunday, the France international assured the reporters he had never asked to leave the French capital in January and that he was happy at PSG.

“I didn’t understand why the story came out on the day of a game. I was as shocked as everyone,” Mbappe said.

“People can think I was involved but I wasn’t at all.”

While his previous contract was approaching its expiration date at the end of June this year, Mbappe was strongly linked with Real Madrid. Spanish outlet Marca, believed to be under a strong influence from the 14-time European champions, at one point even claimed a full agreement for Mbappe to join Real was already reached. However, Mbappe eventually stuck a finger in their eye by signing a new three-year deal with PSG.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Real Madrid, unhappy about being rejected and worried about their “every player wants to play at Real” image being tarnished, use Marca to launch made-up stories about the player in question to try and undermine his relationship with the current club.