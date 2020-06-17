Ryan Fraser Set To Leave Bournemouth After Rejecting Short-Term Deal

Embed from Getty Images

Bournemouth won’t have one of their most important players as they fight to avoid relegation during the final weeks of the 2019-20 English Premier League. According to a report from Ben Fisher, of The Guardian, Ryan Fraser has rejected Bournemouth’s offer of a short-term contract and will be a free agent once his contract runs out on June 30.

Unsurprisingly, the team’s chances to avoid a return to the Championship have been dealt a blow after this was confirmed. The influential winger decided against extending his contract beyond June and, as a result, he will now be a free agent and can join any team in the world starting July 1.

Arsenal and Tottenham were both previously linked with a move for Fraser, although the 26-year-old is reportedly keeping his options open. He wants to play in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League and, with that in mind, he has also been linked with a move to Galatasaray. It remains to be seen if he ends up leaving the UK borders, though.

Fraser, who hasn’t had a good season after feeling “distracted” during most of the campaign, has registered just one goal and four assists in 28 appearances this term. That’s a steep fall after notching seven goals and 14 assists during the 2018-19 campaign.