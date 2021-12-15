OFFICIAL: Sergio Aguero retires

Following days of speculation surrounding the future of Sergio Aguero, the Argentinian striker has confirmed he is retiring from playing professionally at the age of 33.

Having started out at Independiente in his homeland, Aguero spent five years at Atletico Madrid before joining Manchester City in 2011 for what would be a hugely successful decade.

In his first season there, he scored the goal that brought the Premier League title to the Etihad, the club’s first since 1968. Overall, he helped City win five league titles, six League Cups and the 2019 FA Cup, as well as reach the Champions League final for the first time ever last season. In all competitions, he scored 260 goals in 390 matches for the club, before moving on to Barcelona this summer.

However, his spell with Barcelona turned out to have been short-lived. He returned from a calf injury in the middle of October and played in five games, before being rushed off the pitch after 41 minutes of the La Liga clash with Alaves, worryingly short of breath. It was his last game ever, as it turned out, with the shortness of breath being caused by a serious heart condition.

Aguero is certainly a player that has left a big mark on the modern game.