Andre Onana determined to join Inter Milan

The future of Andre Onana appears to be very clear at the moment.

Reports in Spain have suggested that the Ajax goalkeeper wanted to return to Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season, having gone through their youth ranks before moving to Netherlands in 2015. However, Fabrizio Romano claims those stories are wide of the mark, that Onana made his decision to join Inter Milan several months ago and that nothing has changed on that front.

André Onana situation. The decision has been made months ago and it’s still clear: he’s expected to pick Inter as next club, starting from June 2022 #transfers Onana respects Barça but he’s planning to sign with Inter as soon as it’s regularly allowed. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/0AysYnhEuh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2021

Having accidentally taken a banned substance, Onana was handed a 10-month doping ban which came into effect at the start of February this year and ended with the last day of October. In an exclusive interview with Marca, he said he felt very well after returning to football.

“Very well. Happy to feel like a footballer again and very excited. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

He was, naturally, asked about his future as well.

“They talk about many things. They have placed me at Barcelona, Inter, Arsenal, Lyon, Nice, Monaco… while I was at home suspended. I do not know. It is true that we have not reached an agreement with Ajax and I am grateful to the club for the opportunity that they gave me. Now, after almost seven years, I think it is time to take a step forward, walk away and make room for others. Ajax always give opportunities to young players and there are many goalkeepers in the academy waiting for this opportunity. I must step away. To where, I don’t know, but I need something new to measure myself against the top goalkeepers.”