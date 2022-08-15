Chelsea pushing for Aubameyang and Gordon

Chelsea are in talks with Barcelona over the possibility of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to multiple reports.

The Gabonese striker joined Barcelona in January this year after a period rifled with disciplinary issues at Arsenal, where he wore the captain’s armband and scored 92 goals in 136 matches in all competitions before his last indiscretion at the end of 2021.

Along with Aubameyang, Barcelona brought in Ferran Torres from Manchester City at the same time, and this summer, they’ve strengthened their attacking ranks further with the arrivals of striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and winger Raphinha from Leeds United. They’ve also signed Ousmane Dembele on a new contract, after his previous deal expired. Where that leaves Aubameyang for this season remains to be seen, unless he leaves the Camp Nou between now and the closing of the transfer window.

As for Chelsea, they paid around €115 million last year to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Inter Milan a year ago, but that move didn’t work out and the Belgian striker has returned to the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan this summer. Apparently, they’re hoping to pay less than €30m for Aubameyang, which is the amount quoted at the moment by Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that the London Blues are considering making a new offer to Everton for Anthony Gordon, after the Toffees rejected one of £40m.

Everton are determined not to allow the 21-year-old winger to leave Goodison Park, manager Frank Lampard was very clear on their stance a few days ago. They have already refused to discuss Gordon as a part of the deal which saw Richarlison move to Tottenham Hotspur, despite Antonio Conte being also keen on the talented winger.