Liverpool and Barcelona to vie for Raphinha as Chelsea freeze interest

Leeds United achieved a crucial victory in their bid to escape relegation from the Premier League on Sunday, by beating Norwich City at Elland Road by 2-1. Rodrigo Moreno scored in the 14th minute to break the deadlock, but the home supporters probably thought the win escaped their team’s clutches in the 91st when James McLean equalized for the Canaries.

However, the match wasn’t over just yet and Raphinha assisted Joe Gelhardt for what proved to have been a very late winner for Leeds, who thus triumphed for the first time since Marcelo Bielsa left the dugout to be replaced by Jesse Marsch.

With nine goals and three assists in the Premier League this season so far, Raphinha is obviously a very important player and his performances between now and the end of the season will have a strong bearing on Leeds’ fortunes, but it seems the time of the 25-year-old winger at Elland Road might come to an end at that point.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Chelsea have held an interest in his services, and while Chelsea have frozen all their transfer plans due to the current situation concerning owner Roman Abramovich, Barcelona are believed to have stepped into the fray.

Barcelona are interested in Raphinha alongside Premier League clubs, including Liverpool [Chelsea wanted him, now in stand-by]. Barça already discussed about Raphinha with Deco. 🇧🇷 #FCB No talks yet with Leeds – as price depends on their PL future and potential buy out clauses. https://t.co/iof4IPzMdB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2022

Raphinha is contracted to Leeds until the summer of 2024, and this might be the last moment for the club to get a fair market price for the talents of the Brazil international.

Liverpool are currently struggling with Mohamed Salah’s reluctance to sign a new contract and the Egyptian, who has arguably been their most potent attacking weapon since 2017, might be for sale this summer too, which would obviously open up a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for Raphinha.