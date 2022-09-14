AC Milan rejected Rafael Leao offer from Chelsea – Paolo Maldini

Various media outlets across Europe credited Chelsea with strong interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer. Nothing came of it in the end, prompting wide belief that there was nothing in those stories, but Milan technical director and club legend Paolo Maldini says otherwise.

As quoted by a number of websites, the former Italy defender said an offer for Leao had indeed arrived from Chelsea, but it was rejected without any thought of doing a deal.

With three goals and four assists in seven appearances in all competitions this season, the 23-year-old attacker remains an important part of Stefano Pioli’s team.