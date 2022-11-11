PSG prepare Joao Felix move

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to make their move to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, according to Le Parisien.

The Portuguese forward joined Atletico in 2019 for a reported fee of close to €130 million, only a year after his promotion to the senior squad at Benfica. Such an expensive transfer was made possible at the time through the sale of Antoine Griezmann, who joined Barcelona for close to that amount and has since returned to the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, Felix apparently doesn’t quite suit the tactical ideas of Atletico boss Diego Simeone, and his future is currently very hazy. PSG are believed to be one of a number of top European clubs monitoring the situation around the 23-year-old closely.