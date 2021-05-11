Gianluigi Buffon confirms Juventus departure

Speaking to BeIN Sports, Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed he will be leaving Juventus at the end of the season.

Gigi Buffon announces to Bein Sports: “I’ve decided to leave Juventus at the end of the season, I’m not extending the contract”. ⚪️⚫️ #Buffon #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

The legendary goalkeeper, rightly regarded as one of the best the game has ever seen, first joined the Old Lady from Parma back in 2001, and had it not been for a spell at Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-19, he would have been at the club for full two decades. Overall, he’s made 683 games for Juventus in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet on 322 occasions.

He also has no less than 176 international caps for Italy, helping his nation win the 2006 World Cup, in addition to 10 Serie A titles and four Copa Italia trophies with Juventus, one with Parma, and the Ligue 1 title with PSG.

Now, however, at the age of 43, having lost his place between the posts to Wojciech Szczesny, it seems he feels it’s time to move on. Whether he’ll sign for another club or hand up his gloves, remains to be seen.