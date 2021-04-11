Harry Kane to ask for transfer if Spurs fail to qualify for Champions League

Harry Kane is expected to ask to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer if his they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, according to multiple sources.

It was first reported by The Athletic on Friday that the striker is increasingly concerned about the team’s ability to compete for major trophies. The England captain is yet to win any silverware, despite scoring over 20 goals each season since 2014-15. He scored 41 in 2017-18. Overall, his current tally stands at 217 strikes in 328 matches for Spurs in all competitions.

Kane signed a new six-year deal in 2018, obviously set to keep him in North London until 2024, with no mention of a release clause. With three years left on it, Spurs are in a very strong position when it comes to negotiating any deal this summer, and chairman Daniel Levy is expected to have the final word on it.

Spurs have so far always insisted that the 27-year-old wasn’t for sale. However, it remains to be seen how they will react if he actually asks to leave.

Meanwhile, Spurs still have a chance to win a trophy this season, being set to face Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup later this month. It would be their first since they won that same competition 13 years ago. And as for Champions League qualification, they are five points off top four in the Premier League at the moment, ahead of their home clash with Manchester United today (Sunday).

In case of a departure, Kane could be targeted by Paris Saint-Germain where former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is now in charge, especially if Kylian Mbappe leaves the French capital. Manchester United are also believed to be keeping an eye on him as an alternative to Erling Haaland.