COFIRMED: RB Leipzig re-sign Timo Werner

RB Leipzig have completed and confirmed the signing of Timo Werner, two years after the forward left the club to join Chelsea.

During the 2019/20 season, Werner was attracting plenty of attention with superb performances for Leipzig. Liverpool were the club linked most heavily for a while, but in the end Chelsea took advantage of the Merseysiders’ reluctance to trigger the release clause in his contract, and putting the €50 million on the table, took the Germany international to Stamford Bridge.

However, despite scoring 23 goals and producing 21 assists in 89 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, not to mention helping them lift the Champions League trophy in 2021, Werner is deemed to have failed to make expected impact at the club, and he certainly wasn’t a regular feature of the starting XI under Thomas Tuchel.

He now has a chance to get his career back on track at the same club where it really took off in the first place, as he netted 90 goals and assisted 40 more in 156 games between 2016 and 2020.