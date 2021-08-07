Chelsea and Inter reach Lukaku agreement

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Inter Milan for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, according to multiple sources. The Champions League holders will be paying a fee of €115 million to re-sign their former striker, who will earn €12m per season under the terms of his new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had been extremely keen to find a top player to lead their attacking line. For a long time they were examining the possibility of prizing Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund, but that move proved a no-go with the Bundesliga side unwilling to let the young Norwegian sensation leave the Signal Iduna Park for anything less than a ‘crazy’ offer.

Lukaku was reported as the preferred alternative straight away. Having initially joined Chelsea 10 years ago, at the age of 18, he made just 15 appearances for them, scoring no goals. He had temporary spells with West Bromwich Albion and Everton, before making a permanent switch to Goodison Park in 2014. Everton sold him to Manchester United three years later, and Inter picked him up from there in 2019 for a reported fee of €74m.

He went on to score 64 goals in 95 games for the Nerazzurri, helping them greatly in their Serie A title win last season.

The talks between Chelsea and Inter have been going on for some time, with the first proposal, believed to be have stood at around €100m with left-back Marcos Alonso included, being rejected. Chelsea were, however, expected to continue their efforts to find an agreement, and they now have.