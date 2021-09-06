Salernitana set to sign Franck Ribery for the season

Having earned promotion to the Serie A this year, Salernitana are set to complete the signing of Franck Ribery on a free transfer for the rest of the season after his contract with Fiorentina expired, according to Fabrizio Romano. The medical is set to take place today (Monday), and the veteran winger will apparently earn €1.5 million between now and next summer.

Ribery’s career will, of course, always be remembered by his time with Bayern Munich. The former France international spent 12 years at the Allianz Arena, making a total of 425 appearances for the Bavarians in which he scored 124 goals and contributed 182 assists in all competitions. He helped them win nine Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokal trophies, and the 2012-13 Champions League.