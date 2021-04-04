Southampton boss Hasenhuttl confident of Ings staying put

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Danny Ings will be staying at the club past this summer, despite his contract entering its final 12 months and reported big-club interest.

Southampton signed the striker on an initial one-season loan from Liverpool back in 2018, and being happy with his contribution, they turned the deal permanent a year later for a fee of £20 million. Overall, the 28-year-old striker has 42 goals and nine assists in 92 appearances for the Saints so far, which suggests the money was spent rather well. It also represents a significant upturn in his fortunes, given that his time at Liverpool was hampered by two separate ACL tears.

Manchester City are preparing for life after Sergio Aguero, and while they’ve been heavily linked with Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, manager Pep Guardiola recently hinted that the club might not be in a position financially to secure such a deal.

Some reports, in turn, claim that their attentions have turned to Ings instead to boost their attacking options. It’s been said that the current Premier League leaders are preparing a concrete offer to Southampton for his services. Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with interest as well.

Southampton have put an offer of a new contract on the table for Ings to consider, but the player is still weighing out his options and hasn’t decided whether to put his name on the dotted line or not.

Nonetheless, speaking to the press ahead his team’s clash with Burnley on Sunday, Hasenhuttl said he can’t see Ings leaving St. Mary’s this summer. He expects the occasional England international to help the team immensely through the remaining part of the season, and then to recommit his future to the club.