Juventus set to trigger Federico Chiesa permanent transfer

Not that it has ever been in much doubt, but Juventus have made a decision to trigger the option at their disposal and sign Federico Chiesa permanently after his two-year loan from Fiorentina expires at the end of this season. Chiesa is now bound to Juventus until the summer of 2025.

Fiorentina have already cashed in a loan fee on which reports vary from €10m to €12.5m, and they’re set to receive another €40m to permanently relinquish the services of the 24-year-old winger. They could receive yet another €7.4m through various add-ons in the future.

Since arriving to Turin, the Italy international has made a total of 61 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists.