Lukaku won’t leave Inter

Romelu Lukaku has no intention of leaving Inter Milan this summer despite numerous reports of interest from top clubs across Europe, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian striker, who joined the Nerazzurri from Manchester United in 2019, has just helped his team win the Serie A title for the first time since 2010 when they won the treble under Jose Mourinho.

Apparently, Lukaku could soon be offered a chance to return to Manchester, but to join City this time, with manager Pep Guardiola looking for a goalscorer to replace the departing Sergio Aguero. Chelsea are also believed to be considering him as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

However, it seems the 27-year-old is very happy with the project currently unfolding at Inter under Antonio Conte.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1388978244557410315