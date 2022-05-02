Memphis Depay plays down Barcelona exit talk

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has reportedly been contacted by Premier League clubs in the last few weeks, but he has made it clear he sees himself at the Camp Nou for years to come.

The Netherlands international joined the Blaugrana last summer as a free agent from Olympique Marseille, obviously hoping to play alongside Lionel Messi, but it later transpired that the Catalan club were unable to keep hold of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old has so far scored 12 goals and produced two assists in 34 appearances for the team currently run by former midfielder Xavi Hernandez.