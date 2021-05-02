Manchester United to open Pogba contract talks

Manchester United are planning to open talks with Paul Pogba over a new contract, according to the Mirror. Apparently, they are willing to offer him wages of £400,000 per week throughout a period of four years, which would make the France international the highest-paid player in their ranks, in order to avoid the prospect of losing his services for free next summer.

Speaking to the press ahead of United’s clash with arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he loved working with Pogba and he would definitely prefer the 28-year-old midfielder to stay put.

Meanwhile, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola also spoke about the player’s future recently, though it should be noted that he often does so, and not always in the same tones or making the same point. Only a few months back, Raiola claimed Pogba’s time at Old Trafford had come to its end, but now he admits his client could be open to staying at the club, providing it enables him to start winning trophies again.

In fact, United appear very close to doing so this term. They’ve beaten AS Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal clash with the Serie A side by 6-2, which puts them in a great position to secure a place in the final, where they would face either Villarreal or Arsenal.

However, if Pogba refuses to sign a new deal before the upcoming summer, United would be open to selling his services for a suitable amount. The midfielder has been linked with Real Madrid in the past and he is a known admirer of Zinedine Zidane. Juventus have also been credited with interest in bringing back the player they sold to United in 2016 for a fee reportedly amounting to £89 million.