CONFIRMED: Barcelona sign Sergino Dest from Ajax

Barcelona have completed and confirmed the signing of Sergino Dest from Ajax.

The Catalan club turned to the 19-year-old fullback after failing to agree a deal for Max Aarons with Norwich City. They had to beat off stiff competition in the form of Bayern Munich to get the deal done.

Dest’s arrival to Camp Nou is set to cost Barcelona €21 million as a base fee, and potentially €5m more through various add-ons. The player will sign a contract set to keep him there for five years, with a release clause contained therein set at no less than €400m.

With Nelson Semedo gone to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dest has been assigned the shirt No.2 and will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on Friday.