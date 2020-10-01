Atletico Madrid closing in on Lucas Torreira loan

Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to The Athletic.

Torreira joined the Gunners in 2018 from Sampdoria and was seen as a player who would come in and stabilize their midfield section. He started well enough, but Unai Emery, in charge of the team at the time, later experimented with playing him further up the pitch as opposed to his natural position just ahead of the back four, which didn’t quite yield the results he would have hoped for.

Since Mikel Arteta took over from Emery, Torreira has fallen far behind the likes of Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos, as well as the recently returned Mohamed Elneny, in the pecking order in the middle of the park.

Arsenal agreed to hold talks with Atletico as a result of Torreira’s wishes, who is keen to secure regular game-time. Nothing has been finalized yet, but it is understood that the two clubs are now very close to agreeing a season-long loan, at the end of which the La Liga side would have the option to make it permanent.

It is also understood that Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey, a long-term target for Arsenal, is not a part of these talks. Atletico have maintained throughout the summer that the Ghana international would only be allowed to leave if his €50 million release clause was activated, and that stance hasn’t changed. They are currently considering parting ways with Hector Herrera to make way for Torreira in the squad.