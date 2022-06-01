CONFIRMED: Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will be leaving their ranks officially when his contract expires at the end of the month.

“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract,” the official statement reads.

Pogba joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a fee exceeding €100 million, and over the six years gone since he made a total of 233 appearances in all competitions for the 20-time English champions, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists. In 2016/17, he helped the team run by Jose Mourinho at the time to win the League Cup and the Europa League.

The midfielder was originally about to run out of contract last summer, but unable to get him to sign a new deal, United triggered the option of a unilateral one-year extension. Now, however, there’s no such possibility and they’re therefore set to lose his services for free.

The 29-year-old is reportedly of great interest to Paris Saint-Germain, and the move would not only provide him with a chance to return to his homeland, but also to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and his international teammate Kylian Mbappe.

On the other hand, Juventus are also said to be interested in bringing their former player back, and that’s another prospect that the French midfielder would likely find appealing after spending four years in Turin and becoming a proper star in the black-and-white shirt of the Serie A giants.

“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”