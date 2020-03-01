PSG To Go After Jadon Sancho?

The whole of Europe is crazy about Jadon Sancho! The England international has been sensational for the past two years at Borussia Dortmund and his performances this season have made many of the bigger European clubs thinking about how to pull off a potential transfer for the former Manchester City starlet.

But now among those clubs is also Paris Saint-Germain! The champions of France are prearing to enter the race for the signature of Borussia Dortmund’s star, according to the Daily Express. The reports says that PSG would want to add Sancho to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The player has been sensational for Dortmund this season, as he already has 35 goals and assists in just 33 matches in all competitions. No wonder many are asking around, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester United. But PSG are the club that has all the wealth that they do not mind splashing. The only worry could be Financial Fair Play…